Pacific Foam partners with NSL

Head of the Pacific Foam Limited Branch, Uttam Tripathi said that the Nambawan Super Members, with Membership ID cards, can now enjoy an amazing 30 percent off on listed items purchased directly from the PFL POM.

“We are happy to be partnering with NSL for the benefit of Nambawan Super Members who can now enjoy our high quality products at very affordable rates,” said Mr Tripathi.

He further added, “With 30 percent off all listed prices on all products, Nambawan Super Members can find comfort in Pacific Foam’s mattresses, furniture, furnishings and beddings.”

NSL Deputy CEO, Vere Arava, thanked Pacific Foam Limited for their inclusiveness by providing an opportunity for ordinary citizens, who are Nambawan Super Members, to benefit from this partnership.

“A good and comfortable home provides a sense of security for families. A safe haven where we can make memories, build our future wealth and ultimately lead to retirement with dignity and financial security. That is our Purpose, to help members achieve their best retirement outcomes.”

Mr Arava said NSL encourages all its members including those in the Retirement Savings and Choice Super to take advantage of these discounts if they are looking to purchase comfortable and high-quality home furnishing for themselves or their families.