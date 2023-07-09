Over 800 women vendors attend MERI workshop

The one-day momentous occasion last month is a partnership between the United Nation Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), Australian Department of Foreign Affair and Trade and Mama Bank.

Key note speakers were present including UNCDF Country lead, Wycliffe Ngwabe who provided an overview on the MERI Project.

Richard Stephen Howard Jnr from UNRC, who discussed the UN's efforts to support women's economic empowerment in the country and Acting Governor of BPNG, Elizabeth Genia who emphasized the importance of women's financial inclusion.

Chief Executive Officer, Gunanidhi Das spoke about the capacity-building training on financial literacy and business skills for over 853 women from Port Moresby, Lae, Goroka, and Vanimo.

The workshop was aimed at empowering women vendors and women-owned businesses in Papua New Guinea and focused on providing increased access to finance, loans, and capacity building in business and financial literacy.

“Mama Bank had provided capacity building training on financial literacy and business skills to over 1,000 women vendors in the four locations of POM, Lae, Goroka and Vanimo.

“The event is aimed to engage with ecosystem players, policymakers, and regulators in dialogue to address the financial literacy and business skills gaps of the informal women entrepreneurs/enterprises sector. It also aimed to increase awareness of financial inclusion, access to loans, and financial literacy in enhancing economic resilience and livelihoods,” stated Das.

A key area for the MERI Project is easy access to financial services through Mama Bank Access Points, equipped with biometric technology and is allowed for tailored access to finance in or near markets, at reduced costs, and on time for women vendors in markets.

Additionally, the project provided access to affordable loans with the credit guarantee scheme, responding to the immediate needs arising from COVID-19.

Finally, the project provided financial literacy training, business development, and entrepreneurship skills building, enhancing women's income and management abilities.

The event facilitated partnerships and networking opportunities while promoting gender-responsive policies and advocating for an enabling environment that supports women's access to finance and business opportunities.