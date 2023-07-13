Over 400 women farmers graduate

This basic financial Literacy training program was supported by Grow PNG, who brought in partners to make this happen back in November 2022.

Local member for Markham and Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament, Koni Iguan, congratulated the 415 women farmers and MSME operators at Umi Technical and Vocational Centre, Markham Valley.

He also acknowledged Grow PNG and all its partners for working closely with the Markham District Development Authority to make this successful for the 415 women farmers and MSME operators.

Iguan said the Markham DDA will continue to support the work Grow PNG and its partners started under his leadership by helping women farmers.

He further challenged the farmers to start small using the knowledge they have acquired.

Grow PNG is working with the district development authority, partners and stakeholders to identify, prepare and support the women farmers and those who are already into SMEs.

Grow PNG, a subsidiary of Grow Asia, and a DFAT-funded program, extended its appreciation to AgBook, who delivered the training with the support of the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) – Rapid Finance Facility (RFF), Digicel PNG CellMoni, Tokstret Consulting, Markham DDA, Ramu Agri Industries Limited and smallholder farmers and MSMEs in Markham.