OTML Terminates Puma Energy Contract

Despite attempts at reconciliation, Puma's recent move to cease JETA1 supply and initiate facility demobilization prompted OTML to seek alternative arrangements.

In response, OTML swiftly engaged with alternative providers to ensure a smooth transition towards self-sufficiency in fuel supply.

Kedi Ilimbit, OTML's Managing Director and CEO, emphasized that the decision was made after careful consideration of operational needs, prioritizing reliable fuel services.

Ilimbit highlighted OTML's proactive stance in safeguarding Papua New Guinea's interests, ensuring uninterrupted operations at the Ok Tedi Mine.

By swiftly pivoting to alternative providers, OTML aims to mitigate operational risks while prioritizing the socio-economic prosperity of PNG.