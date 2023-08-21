OTML spearheads change with dual road ventures

The curtain rises on Phase Two of the transformational Kiunga-Tabubil Highway upgrade and the much-anticipated rehabilitation and sealing of the Daru Town Roads.

A historic signing ceremony took place on July 6th, 2023, in the bustling city of Port Moresby. These visionary pacts were penned by OTML and China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited, orchestrating the next stage of the Tabubil-Kiunga Road Sealing Project, and by OTML and Leon Enterprise Limited, sparking the evolution of the Daru Town Roads Rehabilitation Sealing and Upgrade.

Brought to life through the Government’s groundbreaking Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (ITCS), these endeavours signal a dynamic shift in regional development.

While Phase One of the Tabubil-Kiunga Highway sealing progresses smoothly, the upcoming commencement of Phase Two promises accelerated transformation. The prospect of Phase Three looms on the horizon, awaiting ITCS support for its realization.

Kedi Ilimbit, the visionary Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of OTML envisions a transformed Western Province as he addressed the gathering at the signing.

He declared, "Our commitment runs deep. Since 1997, OTML has infused over PGK600 million into ITCS projects across Western Province and Sandaun Province's Telefomin District. Our impact spans Health, Education, Law and Justice, and Transport Infrastructure and Utilities."

Ilimbit also shared insights into OTML's expansion aspirations, spotlighting Daru as a hub of potential. With Daru as the provincial capital of Western Province, the stage is set for further visionary projects. The recent elevation of the Tax Credit Scheme (TCS) ceiling from 0.75 percent to 2 percent in the 2022 National Budget garnered Ilimbit's praise.

This amplification galvanizes the completion of ongoing projects and ushers in a new era of possibilities. The revised Development and National Planning Ministry (DNPM) guidelines earmark 1 percent for Western Province and an equivalent slice for other parts of PNG.

Venturing into the realm of the possible, OTML contemplates grand undertakings on the horizon. Envisaged projects encompass the construction of the avant-garde District Court House in Kiunga, the monumental Kiunga General Hospital, pivotal road links connecting Kiunga and Nomad, and the ambitious Atemkit/Kavorabip road.

The pièce de résistance remains the road's construction, spanning from Alice Pit to the PNG-Indonesian border.