OTML Secures Jet A1 Supply

This addresses Puma Energy’s ongoing supply issues due to alleged forex problems.

OTML has finalised agreements with the nation’s major airlines. These agreements include long-term contracts, ensuring an uninterrupted Jet A1 fuel supply. This development is timely as Puma continues to ration fuel severely, leading to airlines struggling to meet passenger demands and maintain schedules.

The aviation sector in PNG has faced severe disruptions due to Puma’s supply issues, causing significant travel delays and economic setbacks.

"We are thrilled to have established a reliable supply chain that will play a crucial role in resolving the fuel crisis in Papua New Guinea," said Ok Tedi Mining Ltd managing director and CEO, Kedi Ilimbit.

OTML’s initiative will enable airlines to plan and operate more confidently, contributing to the broader economic recovery.