OTML puts Nationals in leadership roles

OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Musje Werror said the appointments are in line with OTML’s Vision 2025, which was launched in late 2020.

A key part of the Vision is to nationalise all its senior and executive management roles by 2025 and these appointments will position the Company to meet this target.

Among the six nationals that have been appointment is Isaac Kwetok, a trained Chemist, who is now the Deputy General Manager for Processing.

Kwetok joined OTML in 2003.

His most recent role was Manager Process Operations.

Also appointed were two female leaders, Hillary Turnamur who assumes the role of Manager – Process Operations, and Beverly Pasen to Finance Manager.

Turnamur has been with OTML since 2005 and was previously managing OTML’s Kiunga Operations, while Pasen was the Company’s ICT Manager for the last 3 years.

The other appointments include David Laulau Manager Mine Technical Services, Rueben Lapin Manager Business Continuity, and Dexter Wagambie Manager Kiunga Operations.

Werror said, “These are very important roles within OTML, and each of these individuals have had many years of management experience working at Ok Tedi, including other mines and industries within PNG and abroad.”

“These changes will provide these leaders with exposure to other areas of the business which is part of our leadership development program,” Mr Werror said.