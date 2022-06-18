OTML Opens Camp Facilities

OTML’s new admin office located near the main messing facility will improve camp and messing services that OTML provides for its workforce and visitors, while the cafeteria provides light snacks and beverages for workers who prefer a light meal outside the mess opening hours.

Managing Director and CEO, Musje Werror, stated that OTML is committed to providing a safe and conducive working environment for its employees and business partners.

The total cost of the project was US$1.2 million and included an upgrade of the mess parking area.

Mr Werror commended the company’s Infrastructure Support Services Department, including Starwest Ltd for successfully completing the project.

“Our camp facilities are old and are in need for replacement or refurbishment and we have commenced a renewal program which will include the replacement of a number of our old dongas commencing this year,” he said.