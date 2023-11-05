OTML offer students opportunities

The company is launching its "Preferred Area Work Experience On-The-Job Training" program for the second time in 2023. The program will welcome 20 students from the Kiunga Vocational Training Centre.

Last year, OTML's Major Projects Team initiated this program and accepted seven trade students from Kiunga Vocational for training in fields such as mechanical, electrical, boiler making (welding), and carpentry. Impressively, four of these trainees were retained by OTML and are now progressing through the skills recognition program's second stage.

The primary aim of the program is to transfer knowledge and enhance skill sets to benefit trade development in the Western Province. Graduates from Kiunga Vocational often have to leave their hometown to further their skills, and this program is designed to address that challenge.

OTML's managing director and CEO, Kedi Ilimbit, emphasized the company's commitment to providing sustainable socio-economic benefits to the Western Province's residents, ensuring they can support themselves beyond the mine's lifespan.

He expressed a desire to create further opportunities for young people to earn certificates in their chosen fields through the Kiunga Vocational Centre pathway.

The trainees will undergo a comprehensive 3-month hands-on training program across various OTML operations, supported by the Tabubil Development Corporation. This initiative is in alignment with OTML's extensive efforts to provide training and education to the local workforce and communities in Papua New Guinea.

As of 2022, OTML had invested K140 million in education and training programs, scholarships, and various training schemes. The Ok Tedi Mine plays a vital role in the region, with the State of PNG and Western Province entities jointly owning the operation.