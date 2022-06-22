OTML Marks Day Of Women In Mining

The members of the management team, OTML women employees and business partners attended the event in Tabubil.

Speakers at the event was, Manager Process Asset Renewal Interface, Lyndah Brown, who has 30 years of experience in the industry and Administration Officer Crane Services, Anna Aisa, who has served the company for 15 years.

Both women shared inspiring testimonies and challenges of working in the mining industry.

OWN President and OTML Manager Finance, Beverly Pasen, said the event was a celebration of the resilient spirit of women in mining.

“Regardless of whether you are an OTML employee or business partner, today we are women in mining united to celebrate our talents and continue the work towards equalising gender representation in the industry,” Ms Pasen said.

She said women working in the mining industry face many challenges, however, are just as eager to overcome these barriers and assume roles that were predominantly held by men.

“Our call to action today in support of women in mining is to develop and adopt diversity policies to improve the gender imbalance in employment, offer more gender-sensitive facilities, improve parental leave policies, and also develop flexible work arrangements by reviewing fixed hours and fixed work locations,” Ms Pasen said.

Ok Tedi is an equal opportunity employer and in line with the company’s 2025 Vision, diversity and inclusion are an important part of its strategy in which OTML aims to increase the number of women in the organisation, and in leadership roles by 20 percent and 25 percent respectively.