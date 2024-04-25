OTML lease extended to 2042

This marks the second extension since the initial lease, granted in 1981, was renewed in 2002 after its first expiration. OTML lodged the renewal application in compliance with the 1992 Mining Act provisions with the Mineral Resources Authority on December 20, 2021.

The extended lease includes 22 Leases for Mining Purposes (LMP) and two Mining Easements essential for the mining operation's supporting infrastructure. The announcement was made during the SML 1 Presentation event in Port Moresby by OTML's Managing Director and CEO, Kedi Ilimbit.

Ilimbit expressed gratitude to stakeholders and emphasized OTML's commitment to sustainable resource development, environmental stewardship, and maintaining strong community relations.

In preparation for the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) extension review, set to conclude in October 2025, OTML is conducting awareness sessions in affected communities.

The company is also advancing strategic growth projects expected to yield K30 billion in social benefits over the next 27 years, including taxes, royalties, and dividends, reinforcing its dedication to the socio-economic development of the region.