OTML Launches FM Radio Station

The launching marked the community radio station’s return to broadcasting after nearly six years when it was suspended following the El Nino event in 2015.

Unlike the old Radio Fly station which broadcasted using an analogue studio, the new one features two new digital studios which will be used for live broadcasting, and the production of news and community radio programs.

The launch marks the completion of Phase 1 of the project, which also included the installation of a new 300-watt transmitter in Tabubil, providing coverage to residents of the township, and the nearby communities.

Phase 2 is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and will include the installation of a 2.5 kilo-watt transmitter to extend coverage to Bige, Kiunga, and parts of the Middle Fly area. The total cost of the project is K1.3 million.

OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Musje Werror, while launching the new radio station, said with the re-introduction of the radio service, the Company will now be able to disseminate information more widely to its workforce and the communities.

“The need to re-establish Radio Fly came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic whereby OTML, as a major stakeholder in Western Province, needs to keep its workforce and communities regularly informed about the measures the Company is implementing to keep people and operations safe from COVID-19,” Mr Werror said.

“We also needed a communication medium that will help us quickly disseminate information on the mine’s operations, community projects, and provide some entertainment, not just to our workforce, but our communities as well. With Radio Fly back on air, our stakeholders will start receiving up to date information.”

Radio Fly will be broadcasting on the FM frequency 104.1. The radio studios were built by TE (PNG) Ltd with support from several OTML line departments such as the Information and Communication Technology, Infrastructure Support Services, Supply and Logistics, and the Communications and Public Relations department, who will be the custodian of the new radio station.