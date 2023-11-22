OTML gets on as ‘principal sponsor’

The conference will be held from December 10th-13th at the Sydney International Convention Centre under the theme: ‘PNG Resources and Energy: Promoting Sustainable Investment’.

Ok Tedi Mining Limited’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kedi Ilimbit, when commenting on the sponsorship opportunity, said: “As a 100 per cent PNG-owned company operating for 40 years providing employment, business opportunities, royalties, dividends, taxes, and other benefits, we believe Papua New Guinea remains a highly attractive investment destination for potential investors from the global resource and energy industry.

The opportunities are endless, and we will continue to support the chamber in this endeavour of marketing PNG to the world.

“Since 1970, the mining industry has dominated PNG’s economy and will continue to do so over the next several decades as several new projects are close to being operational. PNG is in a highly prospective region and the opportunities for large-scale development remain significant.”

Ilimbit will provide an operations update on behalf of OTML at the Sydney Conference. His presentation will focus on OTML’s preparation towards ‘El Nino’, key strategic projects that will enable mine life extension, exploitation, the upcoming CMCA review and other key updates.

PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy President, Anthony Smaré, said they are delighted to have Ok Tedi Mining Limited on board as a Principal Sponsor for the conference.

“OTML, as a leading state-owned miner, plays a critical role in PNG’s development, and we look forward to hearing from them at the Conference.”

This year’s conference is anticipated to be the biggest international investment conference ever held by PNG, with over 1,500 attendees with four floors of the Sydney International Convention Centre reserved for the four-day duration of the Conference, and a program designed to promote investment in PNG’s resources and energy sector.