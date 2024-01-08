OTML facilitates industrial training

This arrangement shows OTML's dedication to maintaining a strong industry-institution relationship with universities contributing graduates to its training programs and workforce.

These students, two males and two females from UNITECH's School of Engineering (Mining & Mineral Processing), are set to embark on a four-week industrial training program courtesy of OTML, beginning this month.

Industrial training is a mandatory component of UNITECH's undergraduate studies, ensuring that students fulfil the requirements for graduation in March 2024. Aligned with the PNG UNITECH provisional accreditation by Engineers Australia (EA) in 2022, a full accreditation review is scheduled for May 2024.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Jim Lem, Head of UNITECH's Mining Engineering Department, commended OTML's proactive stance, stating, "We extend our sincere gratitude to OTML for its commitment to the development of our aspiring young talents. Your swift response is commendable, and we truly appreciate this."

Dr. Lem highlighted the demand for industrial training placements, noting that the assistance from OTML should inspire other mining companies to contribute to this cause. Currently, UNITECH has 12 mining and 22 mineral science students eagerly awaiting engagement.

OTML managing director and chief executive officer, Kedi Ilimbit emphasized the company's commitment to supporting UNITECH's industrial training students, providing them with a practical setting to apply theoretical knowledge gained at the university.

In alignment with OTML's vision for creating sustainable futures, Ilimbit sees this opportunity as a means to positively impact students and shape them into the future workforce.

He stated: "It's now up to us in the industry to provide guidance and support, allowing students to test their knowledge in an actual mine setting."