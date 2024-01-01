OTML declares K350m final dividend

This announcement follows the earlier declaration of an interim dividend of K100m on October 26, reflecting the company's positive outlook.

Expressing gratitude, OTML board chairman, Jeffrey Innes, credited employees, contract partners, and mine-impacted communities for their unwavering support throughout 2023.

He highlighted 2023 as a transformative year for OTML, marked by the appointment and restructuring of a new senior leadership team.

Innes emphasized the necessity of leadership changes to initiate a comprehensive overhaul aimed at restoring, resetting, and reinvigorating the entire business.

The strategic focus includes business improvement, cost efficiencies, liquidity, stakeholder engagement, long-term planning, and the implementation of Tax Credit Projects aligned with the National Government Development Strategy 2050.

With the Board's approval of the Mine Life Extension up to 2050, Innes outlined the company's vision for sustainable growth, particularly in the realm of energy transition. Key strategic Growth 2050 projects, aligned with the current Strategic Business Plan, are progressing well and are expected to generate an impressive K30 billion (US$8 billion) in cash flow.

Addressing operational challenges, Innes acknowledged the impact of El Nino onset in November.

However, he reassured stakeholders that OTML swiftly implemented its Dry Weather Management Plan, ensuring the company's profitability and steadfast delivery to shareholders remain intact.