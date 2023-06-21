OTML Board Members Conduct Safety Inspections

The inspections took place during the board's June meeting held in the area.

The board members, accompanied by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kedi Ilimbit as well as safety department team members and operational managers from each area, visited several key locations for inspection.

These included the Dr. Weiss Training Centre, Warehouse 120, Workshop 1, and Mess 1 kitchen.

Jeffrey Innes, the Board Chair, emphasized the board's commitment to supporting site leadership in creating a safe working environment for employees, business partners, and visitors.

He stated that these inspections and direct interactions with employees serve as a visible demonstration of their dedication to safety.

Furthermore, Innes expressed the board's intention to continue conducting such inspections and engaging with employees during future on-site board meetings.

This proactive approach highlights the board's ongoing commitment to ensuring safety within OTML's operations.