OTML Appoints Nationals To Senior Roles

OTML Managing Director and CEO, Musje Werror made the announcement following confirmation of the appointments at the company’s Board of Directors meeting recently.

He said the appointments are part of OTML’s ongoing succession planning to see its national employees transition into senior roles successfully.

The new appointments will see General Manager Communities and Operational Support, Kedi Ilimbit assuming the additional responsibilities of Deputy CEO, a role Mr Werror held prior to his appointment as Managing Director in June 2020.

Mr IIimbit hails from the Oksapmin in Telefomin District, Sandaun Province is a career mechanical engineer who first started his journey with OTML in 1995, as a graduate trainee. He has worked in several BHP mines in Australia performing various roles as manager maintenance, manager processing and maintenance superintendent and manager mobile assets with Cliffs Natural Resources, Koolynobbing Iron Ore operations in Western Australia, before returning to Ok Tedi in 2015.

Also appointed to General Manager Corporate Affairs is Harold Duigu, who is currently the Manager External Relations. He is one of OTML’s longest serving employees having joined Ok Tedi in 1996 and worked in human resources, where he was Manager HR for seven years.

Another appointment announced was the elevation of David Laulau to Deputy General Manager Mining. Mr Laulau has over 25 years of mining experience having worked in several mines in both PNG and Australia.

OTML also announced the appointment of its first Western Province manager in a technical role. Lawrence Na’awi hails from the Parama Island in South Fly, will assume the role of Manager Processing Projects. He has been working with OTML since 2019.

“Our journey to realise our Vision 2025 and ensure our national employees are given the opportunity to be leaders in the extractive industry is continuing with several other senior appointments having been made earlier this year.

“I congratulate each of these individuals on their appointments as we all work towards making a greater contribution to PNG,” Mr Werror said.