OTML appoints Acting CEO

Mr Ilimbit's appointment is consistent with his current position as the Deputy CEO and General Manager of Community & Operations Support. The OTML Board acknowledges Mark Thompson, who has served in this role since December 1st, 2022.

OTML Board Chairman, Jeffrey Innes expressed gratitude, stating, "We appreciate Mark for ensuring continuity and stability during this transition period and commend the focus of all OTML and Business Partner personnel on safely delivering on their commitments to ensure the continued success of Ok Tedi and its stakeholders."

Mr Thompson will resume his position as General Manager of Major Projects.

Meanwhile, the company continues its search to fill the vacant position of Managing Director and CEO, with a selection expected in the second quarter of this year.