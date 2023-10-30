OTML Announces K100M Interim Dividend

The announcement was made by OTML's Board Chairman, Jeffrey Innes, who also conveyed an optimistic outlook for a final dividend payment in December 2023.

Innes highlighted the significant transformations that OTML has undergone over the past year, including changes in leadership, a comprehensive business restructure, and cost-effective management measures. These efforts have resulted in improved production levels and operational efficiency, instilling confidence in the company's future success.

The Board of OTML has given preliminary approval to extend the mine's life from 2033 to 2050.

Dr. Ila Temu, Chairman of Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd and Director of New Porgera Ltd, expressed appreciation for the hard work of the OTML workforce. As the major shareholder with a 67 percent stake, Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd shared their excitement for the company's future, emphasizing the importance of responsible environmental management.

The approval for mine life extension is rooted in OTML's vision of achieving excellence, maximizing mineral resource value, and delivering sustainable economic and social benefits to the mine communities and the people of Papua New Guinea.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kedi Ilimbit, provided insight into the company's achievements, highlighting cost efficiency and community support. He announced the likely declaration of a final dividend in December 2023, indicating strong financial performance.

Ilimbit projected that the extended mine life would generate over PGK30 billion in dividends, royalties, compensation payments, and taxes over the next 27 years, benefiting OTML's shareholders, communities, and the entire country.

Notably, the Ok Tedi Mine is 100% PNG owned, with the State of PNG owning 67% through Kumul Minerals Ok Tedi Ltd, and the remaining 33% held by three Western Province entities.

Since its establishment in 1984, the mine has contributed significantly to PNG's economy, with PGK13 billion in dividends to PNG shareholders, PGK10.2 billion in taxes and duties, PGK1.5 billion in compensation payments, and PGK1.3 billion in royalties. Additionally, PGK972 million has been paid in Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) payments since 2001, and PGK515 million invested in Tax Credit Scheme projects since 1997.