OTML Addresses Inaccurate Announcement

OTML clarifies that the assertions made by Cosol regarding their contract engagement and the value of the contract are inaccurate.

The scope of OTML's contract engagement with Cosol does not involve a sole contract worth $17 million or end-to-end asset management. Instead, three contract engagements have been entered into for the renewal and extension of existing services.

These engagements include the provision of SAP Application Management and Support Services, support for the standard operating environment, and engagement of resources for application support and project services as required.

The contracts are valid for a three-year period and can be terminated with a notice period not exceeding 30 days.

OTML expresses regret for any confusion caused by the misinformation and reaffirms its commitment to providing accurate and reliable information to stakeholders and the public.