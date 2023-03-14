Opportune time to export PNG products

Chairman and CEO of the Lae Biscuit Company, Ian Chow, said they just need the support of policy makers, stressing that PNG products are now equal to those from Asia and Fiji.

He stressed on the main areas of concern for employers in PNG, with electricity at the top followed by deteriorating infrastructure, like roads, which increase the cost of doing business.

“The businesses are here, we can be exporting like Fiji, by just luck of COVID pushing the prices up in Asia,” he said.

“But if the government just gives us a little bump, like maybe green energy. They’re talking about climate change and trying to do green energy but at the moment, the law says we’re not supposed to solar our factory but we can use generators. It doesn’t make sense.

“PNG Power doesn’t get money from (our) generator so even if we put up solar, it’s the same thing but it means I’ve ticked the box for green energy already and Australia goes, ‘Come in, come in’.”

Chow was referring to PNG Power’s policy that says it is illegal for companies to have their own solar setups to power their operations.

He said the constant power outages force him to use generators to continue operations, with LBC spending an average of K1.3 million a month on diesel.

If the policy was amended to allow companies to use their own solar panels, they would meet Australia’s green energy requirement, opening up export opportunities, with Chow saying: “And of course, hopefully I wipe out half my diesel cost too so I could probably save K600,000 a month.

“And not just me, all the companies are all looking at that too.

“The government must recognise, if we can’t give you that service, you go get it and fix it.”

In terms of infrastructure degradation, Chow gave an example of Mapai Transport, saying with every truck that is on the road, two are in service.

“That’s why it costs me K9,000 to ship a container up to the highlands,” he added.

“K9,000 is more than shipping from Shanghai to here.

“It’s because of the road condition, plus you cannot fully load the container. Containers are supposed to be 20 tonnes so to save the highway, they probably only put 15 tonnes in. So to ship the same container, you have to do one-and-a-half containers to go up to the highlands.”