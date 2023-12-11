Opening date of New Porgera Mine revealed

The Managing Director of the state-owned Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd, Sarimu Kanu, made this major announcement at the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference & Exhibition in Sydney.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session with panellists from today’s session 2, themed: ‘Global Trends In Minerals and PNG’, Kanu alluded to the conclusion of negotiations with Barrick Gold on the reopening of the gold mine in Enga Province.

On the sidelines, he told media that they have completed all legal and permitting processes, and they are now set for the official reopening, which is over a week away.

“That’s next week Friday,” he confirmed.

“We are still in the commissioning phase. Gold processing will commence, beginning of the quarter, 2024.

“So, the first gold pour will be in quarter 1, 2024.”

Kanu, who is also the chairman of New Porgera Ltd, said the mine operator, Barrick Gold, will also have a chance to take over the chairmanship next year.

“We have negotiated on the structure and that is what we have signed off on,” he continued.

“The structure will remain as it is. We are 36 percent owners of Porgera. The landowners and provincial government own 15 percent, and Barrick and Zijin Mining Group own 49 percent. So, if you split the 49 percent by 50 percent, Kumul will be the largest shareholder in Porgera at 36 percent.

“We are in the preparation phase, which means we are commissioning the plant and all that. So, we are going 100 percent from the 22nd of December.”

Kanu said currently, there are 1,600 workers on site. The workforce will gradually build up to 3,250 people.