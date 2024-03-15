Onion farmers challenged to meet demand

Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Produce Development Agency, Mark Worinu revealed this during the launch of solar dryers at Nipuka in Daulo yesterday.

Worinu clarified that ‘curing’ is the main challenge local bulb onion farmers’ encounter and this is what prompted FPDA to step in and assist.

“In 2017, FPDA sought assistance from the University of Technology to build a solar dryer for bulb onion as they have the experienced in building dryers for cocoa.

“They agreed and built a solar dryer and tested it at Gembogl in Simbu which resulted exceptionally well,” Worinu said.

This drove him to seek assistance from corporate clients who can assist the solar dryers.

“We went and talked to British American Tobacco and they agreed to partner with us to improve the quality of bulb onion in a bid to reduce the number of imported onions.”

“We joined hands with the British American Tobacco with an aim to aid rural bulb onion farmers in the country.”

The partnership aims to provide financial assistance to the farmers and increase the quality and quantity of their produce.

As a part of this initiative, BAT PNG contributed K1 million for the construction of 50 solar dryers for bulb onions in different locations in PNG, with each dryer costing around K20,000.

Worinu urged farmers to spend quality time in their farms if they want such solar dryers in their farms.