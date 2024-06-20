Ok Tedi progress CMCA extension review

Last week saw the commencement of this phase, marked by the staging of regional meetings in Tabubil, Kiunga and Daru.

Over three weeks, these meetings will traverse the impact regions along the CMCA corridor, facilitating dialogue between village representatives and various OTML departments. The aim is to illuminate the programs and projects earmarked to empower communities throughout the extended lifespan of the mine.

Key stakeholders, including government departments and shareholders represented by MRDC, are actively participating in these meetings, underscoring a collaborative approach to the Ok Tedi project's development trajectory.

This round of regional meetings is poised to build upon the foundation laid by the initial phase of the CMCA Extension Review Project. The latter involved exhaustive village meetings across 158 CMCA villages over seven weeks, culminating in March of this year.

These meetings not only disseminated vital information but also facilitated the selection of village representatives, ensuring grassroots involvement in subsequent deliberations.

Employing the expertise of independent facilitators from Tanorama Limited, OTML underscores its commitment to a transparent and inclusive review process.

Manager of Community Relations and Sustainability, Jeffrey Tom lauded the successful conclusion of the first phase and expressed optimism about the ongoing regional meetings.

He emphasized the adherence to the Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) process throughout these consultations, reflecting OTML's dedication to responsible corporate practices.

Looking ahead, the CMCA Extension Review process will encompass a series of village meetings, regional consultations, and working group sessions over the coming months.

Anticipation mounts as communities gear up to present their final position papers for negotiations, with the revised CMCA agreement slated for signing by the end of 2025.

OTML's operations hinge upon the social license granted by the communities through the CMCA Extension Agreement. Upholding principles of transparency and accountability, OTML ensures that communities exercise FPIC in all agreements forged with the company, cementing a foundation of mutual trust and collaboration.