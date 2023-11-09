NSLS encourage people to save

Pikinini Saver is a vital addition to Nambawan Savings & Loans Society's range of products as it addresses the need for parents to save for planned major events in their children's lives.

Director, Shirley Margin, emphasizes the importance of instilling a savings culture in society, especially in a country where financing homes and education poses a significant challenge. She says the introduction of Pikinini Saver is a way to empower parents and guardians, ensuring they have adequate funds to cater to their children's educational needs and future endeavours.

NSLS has expanded its reach beyond public servants, welcoming private sector employees and individuals outside the formal employment sector. This move coincides with the institution's proud status as the fastest-growing financial institution, with plans to introduce more innovative products in 2024.

NSLS acknowledges the support of Nambawan Super, which has enabled them to establish a strong presence with 23 branches nationwide.

The company's collaboration with New Britain Palm Oil (NBPOL) showcases their commitment to diversification, as seen in its entry into the Agri sector.

The success story of NSLS’s partnership with NBPOL is highlighted with 50 percent inclusion of oil palm growers in a savings culture, reaching a significant milestone of K1,000,000.

Meantime, NSLS extends an invitation to all Papua New Guineans to join the Nambawan Savings & Loans Society community, emphasizing a collective journey towards a financially secure future.

“I want to encourage all Papua New Guineans to join us on a journey as members of Nambawan Savings and Loans Society. We are passionate about improving the future and I urge everyone to become a part of our Savings and Loans Society.”