NSLS’s new Pikinini Saver Account

Notable figures present at the event included NSLS CEO John Solok, NSLS Board Chairman John Cholai, and NSLS Director Shirley Margin.

The Pikinini Saver Account aims to foster a culture of consistent and disciplined savings among parents for the long-term financial security of their children. This special savings account is tailored for children aged 1 to 18 years old, with funds securely locked in for a one-year term before parents can access the account.

To facilitate contributions, parents can opt for direct payroll deductions on a fortnightly basis, with a minimum contribution of K10 per fortnight per child. A prerequisite for opening the Pikinini Saver Account is the compulsory establishment of a General Saver Account.

Key benefits of the Pikinini Saver Account include:

Secure and convenient savings for children's future needs

No account keeping fees

No withdrawal fees

Funds accessible after a one-year term

Available for children between 1-18 years of age

Account maintenance by the child upon reaching the age of 18 and gaining employment

An additional annual credit rate may be paid subject to board approval.

In his keynote address, NSLS Board Chairman John Cholai emphasized the importance of the Pikinini Saver Account, stating, "Today's launch is about the innovative product that we see as needed in our society at the moment, which we now call the Pikinini Saver account. And therefore we are trying to address that with all our children and for parents that are able to put some money aside, but this is where the discipline and the commitment from parents come in.”

Cholai highlighted the necessity for parents to proactively save for their children's future, emphasizing the significance of commitment and discipline.

NSLS CEO John Solok further elaborated on the benefits, noting that the Pikinini Saver is part of NSLS's commitment to providing products with real-life, improving benefits for its members. Solok mentioned that the account attracts a 4% interest rate on savings annually, subject to terms and conditions.

The Pikinini Saver Account joins NSLS's existing product lineup, including the Housing Saver and Tertiary Education Saver.