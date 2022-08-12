NSL Resumes Services

The resumption of services is due to the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and NSL is now returning to its pre-COVID-19 schedule allowing members to access all counter services from Monday to Friday.

NSL members and the public are encouraged to continue exercising the COVID-19 Niupela Pasin protocols when visiting their local Branches.

NSL Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sayer stated that the Fund was pleased to resume its full counter services and attending to members without undue delays.

“We thank our Members for your patience and understanding throughout the Pandemic and we look forward to continuing delivery of high-quality services and support to you, as we have done so for the last 60 years”, he said.

He added, “I would also like to commend our members that have started taking advantage of our digital services through our Call Centre, direct emails, member portal and mobile app.”

“With more members becoming accustomed to our digital services, we have been able to maintain a high level of service delivery despite the COVID-19 restrictions.”

“We encourage our Members to save time online by registering for our online services, through which they can easily download statements, check their housing advance eligibility, and track contributions and interest earned."

Mr Sayer also advised that the relaxation of restrictions is a good indicator of businesses returning to normal post-pandemic.

“Like all PNG businesses, Nambawan Super experienced a number of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic, however, these small changes are crucial to helping restart economic growth which will benefit all,” he said.

“The Fund remains cautiously optimistic as we are still experiencing challenges from the Ukraine-Russia war and the resulting record high inflation rates.”

Mr Sayer concluded saying, “NSL is continuing to work on maximizing benefits for our 214,000 Members and to minimize the impacts of a slowing global growth, while also preparing to capitalise on what experts believe may be another period of strong economic growth for PNG over the next few years."