NSL Partners With PIH

This follows the renewal of a Discount Partnership Agreement by the Nambawan Super CEO Paul Sayer and Pacific International Hospital signed during the recent Nambawan Super Annual Employer Conference at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

Nambawan Super CEO Paul Sayer said Members would now save 20 percent on the cost of laboratory, radiology and inpatient services when they present their Nambawan Super Member identification cards, at PIH.

“Presenting their Nambawan Super Member ID cards will also make our Members eligible to pay only K30 for general consultation and K60 for a specialist consultation. Currently, the cost for this is K55 and K125 respectively,” he added.

Pacific International Hospital CEO Col. Sandeep Shaligram said, “PIH are at the forefront of providing world class medical tertiary services in the South Pacific region. We are the only private sector Level 7 tertiary care facility and ISO accredited service provider in PNG.”

Sayer continued, “I am pleased that this partnership will help to lower the costs for Members who want to access specialist medical services which they may find difficult to access at public hospitals.

“This discount partnership with PIH will also cut back costs for those Members who urgently want to see a specialist to get a diagnosis sooner.”

PIH is one of seven medical health providers that form part of Nambawan Super’s Discount Partnership Program enabling Members to save on private health care services in Papua New Guinea.

NSL states that in Port Moresby, the providers also include Mills Dental Care (10 percent off), Kambual MDCS Limited Medical Clinic (20 percent off), Ela Medical Centre (20 percent off), Paradise Private Hospital (15 percent off) and WR Dental Clinic (20 percent off).