NSL Members to enjoy discounts from Atlas Steel

Atlas Steel PNG is part of the Kenmore Group. The Partnership will see Members of the Fund receiving up to 10 percent in discounts on selected products at Atlas Steel branches across PNG.

Atlas Steel Branch Manager, Peter Browne said, “We are pleased to be renewing this Partnership with NSL so that the 214,000 Nambawan Super Members can have an extra bit of support when purchasing their dream home now and enjoy long into the future.”

“Through this partnership with NSL, Members can now enjoy an amazing free kitchen when they purchase the Ezi Build starter house; 10 percent off the Fully Kitted Houses; 10 percent off all fencing materials; and 5 percent off all housing products.

“Having been in the industry for decades we understand the local needs and are able to supply suitable layouts and designs that combine quality and style with affordable pricing. We are proud to be offering our quality products to all Nambawan Super Members,” Browne added.

NSL CEO, Paul Sayer thanked Atlas Steel for their initiative and generosity in partnering with the Fund for the benefit of its Members.

“We are pleased to have renewed our Discount Partner Agreement with Atlas Steel PNG, who have been operating in PNG for over 35 years and is well known for being one of the most trusted and preferred manufacturers in the PNG steel buildings and components industry,” Sayer remarked.

“I am sure that our over 214,000 Members will also be very pleased to receive the news of the new discounts.”

“Atlas Steel re-joins over 160 participating businesses across the Country as a Nambawan Discount Provider.”

Sayer added, “We encourage all our Nambawan Super Members including those in Retirement Savings and Choice Super, to take advantage of these discounts if they are looking to purchase Kit Homes and housing products at affordable prices for themselves or their families.”

Nambawan Super states that they offer a full list of over 160 Discount Partners, to help members to plan where to shop a save throughout the year.