NSL members demand rentals settled

Little has been forthcoming from the State in addressing this, despite having an agreement it must fulfill.

Therefore, the NSL is once again calling for an immediate action by the State to fulfill its obligations to prevent further losses to its members and support the nation's economic growth.

“NSL has actively engaged with various levels of the State throughout the first two quarters of this year, but progress in resolving the outstanding rentals has been minimal,” said NSL chief executive officer, Paul Sayer.

As a result, NSL urgently calls on the State to honor its commitment and settle the long-standing rental arrears.

“The repercussions of the State's non-payment are significant. With each passing month, NSL members experience reduced returns on their investments,” a concerned Sayer stated in a media statement released yesterday.

He said the rental income generated from these properties occupied by various government departments is crucial for maintaining the buildings and ensuring sustained profitability for members over the long term.

However, as the arrears remain unpaid, the burden falls on NSL, resulting in diminished profits for members.

“Furthermore, the non-payment hinders NSL's ability to reinvest these earnings into new projects and ventures. This limitation not only affects member returns but also restricts the fund's capacity to contribute to the Papua New Guinean economy, including job creation and wealth redistribution to hardworking individuals,” Sayer said.

Nambawan Super Limited emphasizes that the responsibility to settle rental arrears lies with the State as a tenant of NSL's properties.

“Failure to honour this commitment will ultimately impact Nambawan Super members and hardworking Papua New Guineans who rely on the fund for their financial security.”

NSL urges the State to take immediate action and fulfill its obligations to prevent further losses to its members and support the nation's economic growth.