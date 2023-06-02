NSL Makes Strides in PITA Forum

As Papua New Guinea played host to the PITA Forum for the first time, this gathering served as a prime platform for major telecommunications providers and industry leaders to delve into the promising prospects emerging in the dynamic telecommunications landscape.

NSL, one of the leading financial institutions in Papua New Guinea, recognized the importance of staying connected with its members across the country through its 22 branches.

With the telecommunications industry playing a vital role in achieving this, NSL took the opportunity to engage in important bilateral meetings, showcase telecom exhibitors, and explore new opportunities at the PITA Forum.

Paul Sayer, NSL's Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the Fund's commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements, securing existing systems, and providing innovative solutions through digital platforms.

With over 220,000 members nationwide, NSL aims to enhance member experiences and better serve their needs. Participating in the PITA Forum proved highly advantageous as NSL successfully networked with key stakeholders in the telecommunications industry.

This engagement also facilitated interactions with attending members, industry influencers, and decision-makers, fostering potential partnerships, collaborations, and future business prospects.