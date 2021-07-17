NSL Launches Choice Super Membership

The Superannuation Fund is celebrating the growth and success of a product that has made retirement savings possible for anyone outside formal employment.

Since 2014, Choice Super membership has reached over 18,000 micro or SME owners with less than 15 employees, landowners, farmers or fishermen, casual labourers and expatriates.

CEO Paul Sayer said, “Choice Super provides a pathway for those who were previously disadvantaged when superannuation could only be facilitated by employers for formal sector employees following three months of their continuous service.” Sayer said.

Choice Super now has the highest number of members in NCD, followed by East Sepik and East New Britain provinces, and member balances ranging from K100 to K500,000 savings.

Furthermore, Choice Super members enjoy the same benefits and privileges as Nambawan Super members including the opportunity to save and withdraw a portion of their super for a home and access member discounts from 160-plus retail outlets.

“I’d encourage anyone who isn’t benefiting from mandatory super to open a Choice Super

Account today, as it will surely take care of your tomorrow while you’re working for today,” said

Sayer.

Choice Super Champion Rhonda Anakapu said, “Choice Super provides a cost-effective way for you to save money, even though you don’t have a regular income.”

“You can deposit into your Choice Super account and you don’t have to touch it so that your money grows with interest,” she said.