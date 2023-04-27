NSL deliver positive results

Despite several economic challenges, the fund delivered positive results for members, including a net asset value of K8.99 billion, a K144 million net profit, and interest credited to member accounts of 1.6 percent.

The fund also saw an increase in total contributions, a record high of K1 billion in member payouts, and an increase in fund membership to 220,410 members.

However, the fund faced challenges such as high global and local inflation, rising fuel and energy prices, and slowed economic growth in major economies, resulting in reduced profits and a 3 percent reduction in the crediting rate.

The fund continued to strategically deploy funds into investments that they expect will bear fruit in the long term, such as the Rangeview Precinct and Moki Business Park.

The fund also paid out K167 million in state share benefits and K99 million in housing advances to members. Nambawan Super also continued to build up members’ basic financial knowledge and capability through the NSL Financial Literacy Training program.