NSL appoints Project Manager

Over the next 3-months, the Project Manager will be working with all stakeholders, NCDC, the State, and settlers to find a win-win solution.

Nambawan Super has fought prolonged legal and bureaucratic battles to secure the site and during this time many people have been confused and misled into settling on the land.

The State and NCDC need to work with Nambawan Super to help find a workable solution if settlers are not be evicted. On the same note, Nambawan Super appeals to the political representatives to refrain from commenting publically about proposed solutions that have not been confirmed, as that may confuse settlers, regarding the status of the site and their illegal occupation.

NSL management said the Fund sympathizes with those who have been defrauded by fake ‘customary land holders’, however it must act to protect a valuable asset that is owned in trust for more than 200,000 members.

The Fund has secured Court Orders for vacant possession and intends to enforce its rights to ensure members’ hard earned savings are protected and not lost through corruption, false ‘customary land holders’ and opportunistic settlers.

Although discussion have commenced, there are no formal agreements in place between the Fund, the State, and NCDC this time.

There are every day, hard-working people, some of whom are members of the Fund, who will be impacted if stakeholders can’t reach an agreement in the next 3-months

NSL management expressed that if a viable solution cannot be achieved in this time, it will exercise its legal rights to achieve vacant possession to enable an orderly redevelopment of the land.

Nambawan Super is hopes a win-win solution for all stakeholders will be achieved.