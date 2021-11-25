NSL’s Business Hub Underway

NSL held a held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Waigani Office Complex in Port Moresby on Wednesday, 25th of November.

The building, which is expected to be completed in under two years, will provide vital cliental services for its members.

The new Waigani office complex will comprise of two new level office buildings, a separate warehouse and ample secure visitor car park. The ground floor will be used as the NSL head office.

The ceremony was held to kick-start the project with all stakeholders present to witness the important occasion.

Board Chairman, Reginald Monagi said: “The move will enable the fund to be closer to where majority of its members are so that NSL can serve them better”.

He stated that the location of the building and the design features would be a very good suit for the statutory organisation and their partners who like to create a central hub for their stakeholders.

It is expected that the K100 million investment will provide a consistent source of returns for members in the future whilst also providing a much-needed economic boost and jobs for Papua New Guineans during the construction period.

The development of the infrastructure is a partnership with Lamana Development Limited.

NSL plans to retain much of the skilled construction workforce that were engaged to develop other Nambawan Super construction projects like the Range view and Nambawan Super Plaza.

The project is one of the several key ventures that NSL has secured for the benefits of its more than 200,000 members.