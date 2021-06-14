NRI Launches 2021-2030 Plans

The two documents were officially launched by the Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology and Sports Wesley Raminai.

Minister Raminai said, “The PNG NRI is Papua New Guinea’s leading think tank on public policy. In operationalising its mandate, I note that the Institute has a motto of ‘Inquire, Inform, Influence’.”

“To inquire is to better understand PNG’s problems, issues and challenges. To inform is to help others understand the problems, issues and challenges that have been derived from inquiry. To influence is to advocate for effective public policies based on research and evidence generated by inquiry and the informing strategies adopted, with the ultimate objective of ensuring that the information generated and disseminated leads to informed decision-making,” he said.

Minister Raminai went on to commend the work of the NRI.

“(Today) is the testament of your resilience to drive Research Agenda and Activities. Well done,” he said.

PNG NRI Council Acting Chairman Wilson Thompson says the plans are important in driving the Council’s vision to advance the Institute.

“It is vital to state that the success of the plan does not depend only on what the Institute has and does but also on how we work with our stakeholders,” he stated, adding that the PNG NRI Council acknowledges the anticipated collaborations with the stakeholders.

PNG NRI Acting Director Dr. Osborne Sanida acknowledged the role of Minister Raminai and his Ministry and Department in driving the vision of the importance of research and decision-making.

“I acknowledge and thank the Council Chairman and members for the oversight and strategic direction it provides. And I acknowledge and thank Government Institutions, Private sector, NGOs, development partners, and the media, for your support and contribution to the work of the Institute over the years and anticipated support to be part of the implementation of the documents to be launched by our Minister today.

“Finally, I acknowledge my staff who will be at the forefront driving and implementing the activities to achieve the goals and objectives of the two plans,” Dr Sanida added.

The first document, the 10-year NRI Strategic Plan 2021-2030 focuses on five key areas:

NRI vision and mission;

Guiding principles under which the Institute operates;

Operational objectives of the Institute, which translates the vision, mission and guiding principles into workable areas;

Specific strategies that will be embarked on by the Institute during the plan period to advance the role of the Institute as an applied socio-economic public policy think tank; and

Ethical research obligations.

The Corporate Plan 2021-2023 is a 3-year Plan and it is organised under the following key areas:

Vision and Mission Statement, to set the direction for the Plan;

Governance and Management, to provide the legal basis or mandate of the Institute and the governance and management arrangements that will drive the implementation of the Plan;

Organisational structure, which provides a summary of the structure of the Institute in terms of the key functions and how they are linked;

Research Division Plan, comprising eight research programs.2 The Division is responsible for the key mandate of the Institute;

Hosted Programs’ Plan, comprising plans for the PNG APEC Study Centre (PNG ASC) and the Decentralisation and Citizenship Participation Research Program; • Corporate Services Division (CSD) Plan, comprising five sections, whose key roles are to provide the required corporate services to support the operations of the Institute; and

Knowledge Management Division (KMD) Plan, comprising two sections, whose main function is to provide support in the areas of editing, publishing, communications, and information management.

