Norman Finance launches CSR document

The occasion also saw the launch of three other important documents including; the 2020 Annual Report, 2021 Annual plan and Five-year Corporate Plan 2021-2025.

It was the first time ever for the finance company to publish a 5 Year Corporate Plan and the Corporate Social Responsibility Handbook.

“One of our achievement was the completion of and documentation of the Company 5 year corporate plan in which it was agreed on during our 12th annual general meeting in 2020. It shows that we at Norman Finance are striving forward and have mission and goal to achieve within the next five years,” said General Manager Jessie Taleh.

MD for NF, Gabriel Andandi said he selected the POM National High school to launch four company documents because they wanted to programs are on education.

“One is the 2020 Annual Report, 2021 Annual plan and Five-year Corporate Plan 2021-2025 and the third and most important one is the Corporate Social Responsibility document,” Andandi added.

He said the last document is the most important to Norman Finance as it documents the community responsibility that the company carries out throughout the years of its existence.

“But what I want to tell you about it is our Corporate plan and our CSR document and its operation in the next five years,” he said.