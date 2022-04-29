No Tests For Singapore Passengers: ANG

Singapore also does not require pre-departure testing for passengers transiting through Singapore onto flights to other international destinations.

However, ANG said: “Should your final destination require a pre-departure test, evidence of this will need to be shown at check-in.

“We recommend checking for latest information at https://www.airniugini.com.pg/international-travel-restrictions-and-requirements/ and bring with you a screenshot of your final destination’s requirements during check-in.”

Countries that do not require pre-departure tests include the UK, EU, Scandinavia, Canada, Australia, Brazil and South Africa.

Countries that require pre-departure rapid tests include USA, New Zealand and Indonesia.

The countries that require PCR tests include Malaysia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea.

This information is rapidly changing and passengers must check on the latest requirements.

Passengers departing internationally from PNG are reminded that they cannot check-in without a certificate of vaccination valid for travel.

Vaccination certificates valid for international travel include the PNG International Certificate of COVID Vaccination (ICCV), the WHO yellow card, the Australian Covid-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate, as well as compliant certificates issued by other countries.