No testing for Aust arrivals: ANG

“However, tests for passengers arriving from Singapore, the Philippines and China, including Hong Kong, are still required but the testing fee has been reduced to K150 per passenger,” said Air Niugini.

“Passengers arriving from Asia are required to download and complete the ‘LooK PASS’ app in advance from the Apple - AppStore or for Androids, from the Google Play Store.

“We strongly recommend creating a LooK PASS account prior to your flight to PNG, also noting that establishing the account requires you to verify a link sent to your chosen email address.”