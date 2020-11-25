 

No available Brisbane seats: ANG

BY: Loop Business
09:16, November 25, 2020
522 reads

There are no seats available for Air Niugini flights to Brisbane between Tuesday 24th November and Saturday 12th December.

Air Niugini said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian government is limiting the number of passengers on each aircraft arriving into Brisbane

 This is to manage the flow of arriving passengers into the available quarantine facilities.

As a result of these measures, there are virtually no seats remaining on any flights on the given dates.  

“Flights coming from Brisbane to Port Moresby are not restricted,” stated ANG.

“Customers who need to travel to Australia over this period, and who are unable to secure a seat on a flight to Brisbane, are reminded that Air Niugini presently also has flights to Cairns on Mondays and Fridays, and there are still seats available on these flights.

“Air Niugini continues to operate with strict health and safety measures in place, including temperature testing of all passengers and providing face masks and hand sanitiser to ensure your air travel is safe.”

Tags: 
Air Niugini
Author: 
Press release
  • 522 reads