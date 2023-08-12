NMSA Madang office opened

The excitement was in the air as the small town anticipate the arrival of Transport and Civil Aviation Minister and member for Namatanai Open, the Walter Schnaubelt.

Even though the program was delayed due to the parliament sitting, it was a lively event as the crowd patiently waited for the Minister and his delegates to arrive, whilst being entertained by cultural singsing groups and Madang’s very own comedian Kanage.

In his welcome speech, Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa acknowledged the Minister and other high profiled dignitaries present at the event. He made mention that Papua New Guinea is a maritime country and Madang Province is no different. Madang has six districts and four of them are maritime districts.

Governor Pariwa continued on by stating that over the course of the years, there has been a lack of presence by the NMSA within the province. That there has been no development or infrastructure stating the Authority’s significance within this maritime Province.

The Governor was bold enough to state that the NMSA’s roles and functions within the province has been very poor especially in line with performing functions and policy implementation. Also, in implementing the agendas for the NMSA in Madang Province for a very long time.

As a consequence, he stated that this has caused so much goods and belongings to be lost, cargoes and monies being stolen and to the extent that countless lives have been lost.

However, Pariwa now has confidence that with the presence of the Minister, this should change for the better.

Minister Schnaubelt shared the same sentiments regarding the struggles and perils of maritime provinces as he also comes from one, New Ireland Province, whilst addressing the crowd gathered.

He stated that Madang office would be the third office so far, he has opened in this week.

He also congratulated Madang for achieving a milestone and announced that this would become the Regional office for Mamose.

Minister Schnaubelt is supportive of any development projects within the Ministry and is working towards rectifying the Small Crafts Acts.

The Minister encouraged all key players within the maritime space to take ownership of infrastructures and developments occurring so that maritime safety is ensured.

The program also ended well with no mishaps and the crowd dispersed late in the afternoon.