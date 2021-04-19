NIPG budget presented

The NIPG was represented by provincial administrator Lamiller Pawut for the tabling of its K238,768,279 provincial budget.

A number of key issues were discussed, including the failure of the NIPG to resolve the funding of over K30 million from the Japanese government (JICA) for the construction of a new and modern Kavieng town market.

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey urged Governor, Sir Julius Chan, to immediately convene a meeting with JICA and agree to a location that will trigger the commencement of this long delayed and priority project for both the Kavieng District Development Authority (KDDA) and NIPG.

The conflicting issue of the long outstanding acquittals for all Lihir royalties received since 2007, approximately K400 million, between the National Government and NIPG was also raised. Treasury was advised that acquittals for only 2016-2020 were complete whilst the remaining nine years from 2007- 2015 remained outstanding.

However, Treasury was advised that the National Government, through the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA), had never requested the NIPG to submit its acquittals to date. Treasurer Ling-Stuckey concluded the meeting by requesting the NIPG to submit all acquittals from 2007-2020, together with their 5 year corporate plan.

NIPG has been advised to complete its provincial plan, which Treasury still requires, so that Treasury may deliberate and endorse the 2021 NIPG budget.

(The New Ireland provincial budget was presented to Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey at Waigani by Provincial Administrator, Lamiller Pawut, on April 14th)