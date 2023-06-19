NIP tourism sector needs support

Local business owners are tapping into the natural beauty of the maritime province, enticing local and international tourists to create unforgettable memories there.

Owner of the Venbert Cottage in Kavieng Town and the Putput Treehouse Resort, Steven Lavarabin, outlined that business has picked up after the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.

Local businesses, especially in the tourism and hospitality industry, have formed networks to help each other out. However, the environment would be conducive if their Members of Parliament can support the industry as well.

“One of our concerns is, they are not utilising us,” said Lavarabin.

“Right now, recently, the government opened an executive hotel for its open members and all this and for us, the local operators, it’s a challenge to us that the provincial government wants to retain the business.

“I’m not complaining about the government not helping us, no. When I started this business, I started it with my own pocket money. And I am a survivor. I do not rely on handouts or all these.”

Lavarabin touched on the New Ireland Provincial Government’s aspiration of attaining autonomy, saying this requires a bottom-up approach. Hence, the business of running lodges, resorts or hotels should be given to local operators to boost local economy. This, in turn, will contribute to financial independence for the province, which only has two districts.

“Mipla bai bung wantem na wokim otonomi ya,” said Lavarabin. “Wanem samting ya na gavman holim bek?

“I’m speaking on behalf of a lot of networks around town, even the other operators because we share this view, why not leave the accommodation side of things to local operators na mipla bai bisi lo em while you deal with other stuff?

“The other issue that we face here is, our agency that is supposed to administer, run trainings and connect us to markets within the country and abroad – our tourism bureau in New Ireland – is not functioning well. It’s handicapped. I’ve been here long enough to say that because I’ve left employment in 2013 and I’ve gone into business.”

Lavarabin said local operators have had no training from the mandated tourism agency for the past five years.

He hopes that the tourism industry in New Ireland will be prioritised, and the provincial government, including the Namatanai and Kavieng MPs, will work with them to inject money back into their communities.