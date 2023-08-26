Nilkare cautions Gov’t on proposed Oil Palm Policy

But at the same time cautioned the Government to look at both the advantage and disadvantages of the policy and come up with a win-win solution for both the growers and milling companies.

Mr Nilkare was speaking today during the Oil Palm Policy Regional Consultation at Loloata Reef Resort in Kimbe, West New Britain Province.

“We support the Government in this initiative to establish the National Oil Palm Policy.”

However, he warned that the Government not to rush the legislations but set a standard in the country within the PNG oil palm platform.

“Basically, it will send the message to the world that we are an oil palm growing nation and we growing it at this standard and exporting at this amount.

“This will then support the policy the Government wants to bring in then the regulations will fit in as well,” he said.

Mr Nilkare stressed that they supported the establishment of the Oil Palm Policy but strongly advised the Government to be careful in any decisions they made in regards to the legislations.

The Oil Palm Policy regional consultation begins today in Kimbe for New Guinea Island region, followed by Momase and Southern regions.