NIDC’s K10M Business Alliance

The agreement, valued at nearly K10 million, sets the stage for the creation of a state-of-the-art wholesale and retail supermarket complex in Kavieng.

The pivotal agreement was formally inked during a ceremony attended by key dignitaries including Governor Sir Julius Chan and members of the Provincial Executive Council.

NIDC Chairman, Christian Tarkap, expressed the board's enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting Arrow Trading's longstanding presence as a tenant on NIDC property.

The ambitious project will see the construction of a modern two-storey complex, signalling a transformative shift in Kavieng's commercial landscape. Tarkap announced that construction is slated to commence within the next two months, marking the beginning of a new era for the iconic wholesale and supermarket sector in the region.

Under the terms of the joint venture, NIDC secures a 20 per cent equity stake with the option for an additional 10 per cent, while operational control remains vested with Arrow Trading.

To facilitate construction, NIDC has reduced the monthly rental to K5,000 for 18 months, demonstrating its commitment to fostering investment and development in New Ireland.

Governor Sir Julius Chan hailed the agreement as a testament to the province's commitment to fostering business growth and providing enhanced services to its citizens.