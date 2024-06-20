NID team to set up at resources week

With more than 500 participants to attend from July 1st to 4th at the University of Papua New Guinea, PNG CORE sees this as an opportunity to partner with this key agency to drive the National Identification project.

PNG CORE Chief Operating Officer, Pansy Taueni-Sialis, said PNGCIR will be allocated an exhibition booth to conduct new registrations and follow-ups, exclusively for participants at PNG Resources Week.

“As the industry peak body for the resources and energy sectors, we see the importance of adding value to our event by way of collaboration with organisations driving national projects that need active stakeholder engagements,” she stated.

“The NID project is one in which we see important to partner with for the benefit of our participants during the PNG Resources Week and for PNGCIR to effectively progress with new registrations – especially for our landowners, many of whom who will be travelling in from remote parts of the country.

“This is our way of adding value to their participation at PNG Resources Week.”

PNGCIR Registrar General, Noel Mobiha, said the PNG NID project team are set to run new registrations and follow ups at the PNG Resources Week.

“The PNG NID team will be there to collect applications for new registrations and conduct follow ups on pending applications for birth certificates and NID cards. Those with pending applications will be able to get an update on the status of their birth certificates and NID cards at the booth."