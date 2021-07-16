NICTA Renews Digicel Operating Licenses

Minister for Information, Communications & Technology (ICT) Timothy Masiu presented the licenses to Digicel PNG CEO, Colin Stone, in Port Moresby today.

The renewed ICT operator licenses are viable for the next 15 years. The two licenses granted to Digicel PNG are the gateway service license and individual network license.

Minister Masiu used the ceremony to promote the Marape-Basil Government’s position based on the ‘Take Back PNG’ intent.

He emphasized that the Take Back slogan is about national content and participation.

"The Marape-Basil's policy position is not only to ensure that there is effective competition in different sub-markets of ICT service such as content, applications, and network.

“Service provision but to also ensure our people have ample opportunity to participate and benefit in all aspects of the telco economy."

The ICT Minister commended Digicel PNG on their outstanding efforts of ensuring service delivery across the country and for not only operating by, but also upholding the standards required by the ICT department and NICTA.

Digicel PNG’s CEO, Colin Stone highlighted the significant milestones of the company since its establishment in PNG, especially its most recent achievement, the rollout of the 4G network that now encompasses 60 per cent of the country’s population.

“This is a special moment for Digicel after many years, 14 years next week in the country, it’s exciting for us to commit to another 15 years and we thank NICTA, we thank the Minister and we thank all Papua New Guineans who have been our customers and supported Digicel right across the country.”

On behalf of the ICT Department, Masiu thanked Digicel PNG for its service to the country to date and said, the department looks forward to many more years of Digicel’s service to the market, community and the economy.