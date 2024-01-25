Nickel Industry Boosts Mayur Ventures

The company has finalised a series of legally binding agreements with PT SEA First Nickel Industry (PTSFNI), which will pave the way for the full funding, construction, and operation of the Orokolo Bay project by PTSFNI.

As part of the deal, PTSFNI will acquire a significant 51 percent equity stake in the project.

PTSFNI is a renowned Nickel, Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, and New Energy Materials Development Company based in Indonesia, which has committed to fully funding the development of the Orokolo Bay project.

The project aims to achieve an annual nameplate capacity output, including:

400,000 tonnes of Vanadium Titano Magnetite (VTM) concentrate,

100,000 tonnes of Dense Medium Separation material,

1,000,000 tonnes of construction sand, and;

10,000 tonnes of Zircon concentrate.

Furthermore, PTSFNI will hold Class B shares in Mayur's subsidiary, Mayur Iron PNG Pte Ltd (MIPP), during the development and funding phase.

These Class B shares will convert into Class A shares in MIPP upon successful completion of the project milestones.

Additionally, PTSFNI secures the exclusive right to earn a 51 percent equity ownership stake in four other mineral sand projects owned by Mayur Resources, subject to future agreements.

Mayur has also agreed to a strategic partnership with PTSFNI at the parent company level. PTSFNI will acquire a 9.9 percent stake in Mayur Resources through an off-market placement, demonstrating confidence in Mayur's diversified portfolio. This placement involves the issuance of approximately 33.3 million shares for a total consideration of AU$7,320,000.

The agreements are governed by Singaporean law, reflecting the place of incorporation for MIPP and Mayur. Confidential discussions between Mayur and PTSFNI began in October 2023, with mutual due diligence completed over the past three months.

Mayur Resources anticipates the construction phase of the Orokolo Bay project to commence this year, marking a significant step towards achieving impactful projects in PNG.