NFA Told To Monitor Fishing Activities

Managing Director of Maru Marines Limited, Meremi Maina is concerned that there has been illegal buying of live and gray fish tails and use of stung guns, which is damaging the corals.

He said that more than 100 fishermen in Western are using stun guns to kill turtles, dugongs, crayfish and fish. In the process, they are damaging the flora and fauna of the marine environment.

Mr Maina said: “It is not fair on my side when I am honestly ent doing my business and pay taxes. NFA is not doing their job as they should be. I want to know what NFA is doing and for them to look into this matter and stop the use of stun gun.”

He said the Torres Strait management plan was made to help protect lobsters in both Torres Strait and Papua New Guinea waters. However, Mr Maina said, only 49 hookers, seven boats and seven tender vessels were allowed by NFA, however this number has increased to more than 100.

“If NFA has amended the plan, why are they not telling the province? NFA needs to be on the ground to see what’s going on and put a stop to it. The number of vessels and fishing boats have increased,” Mr Maina stated.

He added that stun guns were introduced in the early 80s, but years later, the government had banned the use of stun guns.

Meantime, Mr Maina raised a concern on the increase of unlicensed operators in buying of grayfish. He said there are only three licensed operators of cray tails. Mr Maina is urging NFA to look into this matter as well.