NFA sponsors Goroka show

The cheque was presented to the Goroka Show Society by Jonathan Manieva, NFA Executive Manager of the Provincial Support and Industry Development Unit (PSID).

“It is important that our money reaches the community grassroot level. Through our Corporate Social Responsibility program. It remains a focus of us to maintain consistency in how we disperse support, and through supporting ground level events like this, we hope to maintain a strong link between our work in Port Moresby and positively impacting our people in the provinces,” said MR Manieva.

Chairperson of the Goroka Show Society, Keryn Hargreaves, expressed her gratitude as she reiterated the plans to make this 75th Goroka Show one of the best and brightest to date.

She said “We appreciate the support, as you all know Goroka Show relies entirely on sponsorship funds and any sponsorship that comes in, we use to give back to the community.”

The Goroka Show will be held on 16th to 17th September 2023, and will include over 100 different cultural group performances.

Manieva added, "In addition to this, NFA is further committing to our vision of ensuring our support goes to the grassroot people in local communities by commissioning 500 bilums to be woven by women from Goroka and presented to our international delegates at our upcoming 08th Pacific Tuna Forum that will be in Port Moresby from 6-8 September 2023.”